Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | Top trends from the streets of New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is a wrap. Here are the biggest street style trends we spotted as fashionistas flocked to the flurry of runway shows in the Big Apple

13 September 2018 - 11:13 By staff reporter

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SNAPS | Bonang lights up New York Fashion Week

Bonang Matheba is serving sauce in New York.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Kim Kardashian has a flashing necklace 'implanted' into her skin

A.Human's new accessories collection is like something out of a sci-fi movie; it allows fashion trend setters to modify their bodies in fantastical ...
Lifestyle
8 days ago

Move over models, robots will take to the runway at London Fashion Week

Could robots be the supermodels of the future? Robotics company OhmniLabs has teamed up with two fashion houses to test out the concept in the run up ...
Lifestyle
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Long layover? Here are four hassle-free stopover destinations Travel
  2. Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk Lifestyle
  3. What you NEED to know before colouring your natural hair Fashion & Beauty
  4. Ayanda Mabulu's 'Nazi Madiba' sparks outrage at Joburg Art Fair Lifestyle
  5. Twitter pokes fun at Elon Musk smoking dagga Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X