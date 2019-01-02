Fashion & Beauty

Update your wardrobe: what to add & what to ditch for a fashionable 2019

Look your most stylish self in the new year by adding and subtracting these clothes and shoes from your wardrobe

02 January 2019 - 09:58 By Nothemba Mkhondo
Suit by Alexander McQueen.
Suit by Alexander McQueen.
Image: Peter White/Getty Images

2019 MUST-HAVES

THE SUIT

The suit, in its various iterations, is definitely here to stay. Be it in bright colours, stripes, checks or even white trousers and jackets, it is a must-have in your wardrobe.

Whether you wear the jacket with a long skirt or the trousers with a printed T-shirt, the suit is a worthwhile, versatile investment.

Jacquemus mini bag.
Jacquemus mini bag.
Image: Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images

MINI BAGS

Mini bags, no matter how impractical they might seem, add an instant touch of chic to any outfit.

You don’t have to go quite as tiny as the Jacquemus mini, but for heightened sartorial effect, opt for a brightly coloured one, especially of the top handle and belt bag variety.

Snakeskin featured in Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini's Spring/Summer 2019 show.
Snakeskin featured in Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini's Spring/Summer 2019 show.
Image: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

SNAKESKIN PRINT

The sudden rise of this statement print in the stores is undeniable. Add a touch to your new-year look with a snakeskin print set in understated neutral shades of cream, tan and brown.

Leopard print is the fashion trend set to stalk us into 2019

No fashionable wardrobe will be complete without a touch of animal print as we head into 2019... but how did the beastliest of patterns manage to ...
Lifestyle
13 days ago
Ankle boot meets thong in this 'hybrid' shoe seen at the Loewe Spring/Summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Ankle boot meets thong in this 'hybrid' shoe seen at the Loewe Spring/Summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Image: Peter White/Getty Images

SAY YOUR GOODBYES

THE UGLY SHOE

Just when you think the ugly shoe can’t get uglier, fashion shows us it can. Break the ugly shoe cycle by saying goodbye to awful hybrids of two styles that should never co-exist, such as ankle boots and thong sandals.

OTT denim by Balmain.
OTT denim by Balmain.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

OTT DENIM

Extremely distressed, acid-wash and embellished denim should have no place in your wardrobe in 2019. Swap denim that is trying too hard for more classic pieces, with a hint of character, in your favourite cut.

Denim Rehab: how to easily give your tired jeans a designer update

Can't bear to part with your fave pair of jeans even though they're past their prime? Afrikan Swiss' Denim Rehab service will stylishly upcycle them ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago
PVC shoe by Balmain.
PVC shoe by Balmain.
Image: Peter White/Getty Images

PVC SHOES

Plastic shoes are not the modern stylista’s answer to the Cinderella slipper. These sweaty, stuffy, cringeworthy shoes were never a good idea and are definitely not worth holding onto.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Make these simple beauty resolutions if you want gorgeous, glowing skin

Your beauty routine in the New Year should be four things: consistent, fun, effective and holistic, says beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Three reasons bike shorts will be fashion's star of 2019

Fashion fans take note - bike shorts are making a comeback. Love them or loathe them, these skin-tight shorts look set to be one of the key ...
Lifestyle
29 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 10 of the wildest animal videos of 2018 Travel
  2. 5 of the most-read sex advice columns of 2018 Health & Sex
  3. 2019 horoscopes: what do the stars hold in store for you this year? Lifestyle
  4. Your ultimate guide to the perfect braai Food
  5. Just, no! 13 things you should totes leave in 2018 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X