Shweshwe: the fabric of SA’s turbulent history

Leeb-du Toit, an academic and the author of isishweshwe: A History of the Indigenisation of Blueprint in Southern Africa, unpacks the fabric’s complex history. Her book’s photographic references are the primary guides to tracing the history of the fabric.

Her mother wore isishweshwe pinafores, and so did their domestic worker. Leeb-du Toit says her mother wore the fabric partly as a political statement of solidarity with people oppressed under apartheid.

Leeb-du Toit has been wearing the fabric since the 1960s as an alternative dress statement against apartheid and in keeping with feminism.

Much of the cloth that was sold in Africa preceded western trade monopolies, deriving from the dominant Arab trade along the eastern seaboard of Africa.

Leeb-du Toit’s research indicates that an early precursor of isishweshwe originated in the East, especially India. It was an indigo-dyed cotton cloth produced from the 8th century and known in Europe, among other things, as Indienne.

Older Cape Dutch style — in particular architecture and household goods — has some influences from Indian Ocean countries, such as Indonesia. These arrived with slaves, artisans and indentured labourers who expressed themselves in furniture, food and fabric.

As Leeb-du Toit points out, isishweshwe’s functionality, durability and availability made it a highly desirable fabric.

"The fabric has permeated the dress of numerous South Africans irrespective of race or culture at one time or another," she writes.

DIFFERENT NAMES

Slaves, soldiers, Khoi-San people, settlers, Voortrekkers, pioneers and trekboers all wore it. They had different names for the distinctive fabric: bloudruk (Afrikaans), ujamani and idarki (Xhosa), seshoeshoe (Sotho) and isishweshwe by the Zulu.

The fabric travelled and was traded in Namibia, Zimbabwe and Angola.

Indigo cloth, or "slave cloth", produced in the 15th century by West African slaves was used by the Portuguese as currency in the slave trade.