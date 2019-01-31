Ladies, you may be able to fix that receding hairline. Here's how
Celebrity hairstylists on how you can get your hairline back in top condition
You've experimented with braiding styles and slayed while wearing weaves, but if you weren't careful your hairline may have suffered as a result.
If your hairline now recedes a few centimetres too far back for your liking, take hope: celebrity hairstylists say it may be possible to repair the damage.
If there's still some very fine hair showing, the damage is likely reversible, says stylist Faith Seoue, who has cared for the locks of Pearl Thusi, Dineo Moeketsi and #hairgoals Connie Ferguson. But, she adds, if the skin around your hairline is smooth and a bit shiny (like a bald man's head), chances are you'll just need to learn to live with it.
On the other hand, stylist Saadique Ryklief, who's worked with supermodel Naomi Campbell and Bonang, believes it is possible to reverse hairline damage as long as you are under 50.
Here's how:
1. AVOID FURTHER DAMAGE
Keep in mind that your hairline refers to the edges of your hair, right around your head, and not just in the front, says Ryklief.
As the hair in these areas is particularly fragile, he stresses that you should ask your stylist to be gentle: tell them not to put too much pressure on the roots when plaiting or weaving it, so as not to damage the follicles.
It's also important to regularly moisturise your hair and massage your scalp, especially around the hairline, to boost the blood flow as that helps to keep it healthy, says Seoue.
2. LET YOUR HAIR TAKE A BREATHER
To help remedy a receding hairline, Ryklief advises you to shave your head, chiskop-style, and start afresh.
“I have seen results with big stars. If you look at Naomi Campbell at the moment … she had that issue for years and then she shaved her hair and started all fresh again and now that it's grown back it’s perfect.”
During this healing period, Ryklief says you should avoid wigs, hats and anything else that you might be tempted to use to hide your clean-shaven scalp. “[The scalp] is like a plant or flower; it needs the sun and air to breathe.”
Seoue’s advice is a little less radical. She says you should avoid hairstyles which might put strain on your hairline during the healing period. Using chemicals is also a no-no.
3. PICK THE RIGHT PRODUCTS
Products can only help if the damage is actually reversible. Seoue’s recommendation is Jamaican castor oil, while Ryklief has been impressed by the Celltone Advanced Hair Treatment.
Seoue emphasises the importance of doing diligent research on products because before and after pictures can be doctored in the pursuit of sales. “Get a testimony from somebody who actually has the product and can show you, ‘This is what happened to me.’”
She also stresses getting advice from reputable hairstylists.