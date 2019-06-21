Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0?
Would it be a case of fashion déjà-vu as Mzansi's politicians strutted the red carpet ahead of 2019's second state of the nation address (Sona 2.0) on Thursday evening?
DA MP Natasha Mazzone and deputy minister of communications Pinky Kekana failed to impress at the first Sona in February this year; they both earned a spot on our worst-dressed list.
To see whether these movers-and-shakers have been taking style notes, we decided to compare their Sona outfits, then and now.
MAZZONE
In February, Mazzone looked as if she was about to step on to the beach as opposed to the Sona red carpet. Her strapless maxi dress was too casual for the event and, dare we say, more suitable for a teenager.
At Sona 2.0 it seemed she'd been taking hair-styling tips from the blue-rinse brigade — but perhaps that was just a trick of the light?
Lavender-tinged locks aside, Mazzone looked stunning — and age-appropriate — in a sophisticated, black high-necked gown.
Did she redeem herself? We say yes.
KEKANA
Kekana looked as if she was ready to compete in a beauty pageant in the emerald gown she wore to the first Sona in February.
At Sona 2.0, she opted for a far more flirty ensemble. She gets bonus points for wearing one of this year's it colours — yellow — and that bow at the waist is a cute touch. That said, we feel her previous Sona outfit was ultimately more figure flattering.
Did she redeem herself? We're on the fence.
