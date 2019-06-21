Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0?

To see whether these movers-and-shakers have been taking style notes, we decided to compare their Sona outfits, then and now.

MAZZONE

In February, Mazzone looked as if she was about to step on to the beach as opposed to the Sona red carpet. Her strapless maxi dress was too casual for the event and, dare we say, more suitable for a teenager.

At Sona 2.0 it seemed she'd been taking hair-styling tips from the blue-rinse brigade — but perhaps that was just a trick of the light?

Lavender-tinged locks aside, Mazzone looked stunning — and age-appropriate — in a sophisticated, black high-necked gown.

Did she redeem herself? We say yes.