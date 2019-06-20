The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet

20 June 2019 - 20:42 By staff reporter
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Fashion legend Coco Chanel once said, "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off." 

Many of Mzansi's political movers-and-shakers would have done well to heed this advice before heading off to parliament for the second state of the nation (Sona) address of 2019 on Thursday evening.

Here's who got a gold star for their sartorial efforts on the Sona red carpet, and who seriously needs to think about hiring — or firing — a stylist.

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa has a dream

BEST DRESSED

BUSISIWE MKHWEBANE

The public protector proved that it's possible to slay corruption AND slay the red carpet. From the asymmetrical embellishment on the front, to the flirty flounces in the back, this gown looked great from every angle. The particular shade of fuschia was perfection on Mkhwebane too. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele and his wife, Thembeka Ngcobo, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and his wife, Thembeka Ngcobo, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

THEMBEKA NGCOBO

Wearing a classic black gown on the red carpet is safe, predictable and frankly a bit of a snooze-fest.

Unless of course, you take your cue from police minister Bheki Cele's wife, and opt for some sassy feather embellishments around the neckline. 

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

PHUMZILE VAN DAMME

The DA MP looked confident and stylish in this novel take on a suit; the wrap-dress-like jacket flattered her figure, while drawing attention to her lovely face. 

Wine red certainly is van Damme's colour.

WATCH | Drag, glitz and glam on the Sona 2019 red carpet

ANC MP Bernice Swarts at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
ANC MP Bernice Swarts at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

WORST DRESSED

BERNICE SWARTS

Blush pink might suit Swarts's skin tone, but we're willing to bet she'll be blushing when she looks back at photos of herself in this ill-conceived outfit.

The ANC MP looked like a badly-brushed teddy bear in this (hopefully faux) fur creation, which "cuts" her figure in strange places, making it far from flattering.

NAZLEY SHARIF

There's nothing we love more than a gorgeous African print, which is why we so wanted to love this DA MP's Capulana-inspired dress. But we have issues with the fact that Mozambique-patterned fabric was teamed with solid white; this colour is notoriously unforgiving as it highlights every lump and bump making it difficult to wear. 

The top was too low — it looked as if it needed to be pulled up — and the sleeves reminded us of the inflatable armbands kids' wear in the pool.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana

PEMMY MAJODINA

"I'm known for portable fans and big hats. But the state of the nation is still coming. We dress to kill! Watch this space!" the ANC's new chief whip told the Mail & Guardian

True to her word, she attended Sona in a big hat, but she would have done better to leave it — and that plush stole — at home. 

Her choice of accessories, together with the black undergarment showing through the sheer top of her ruby gown, cheapened her whole look. 

On the plus side, the A-line silhouette flattered her lovely curves.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet

Mzansi's political movers-and-shakers showed off their fashion prowess on the red carpet ahead of the 2019 state of the nation address on Thursday ...
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 SAMAs red carpet

It's fair to say that many of the biggest stars in local music failed to hit a fashion high note at this year's South African Music Awards
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Met Gala

The Met Gala is fashion's favourite night of the year for some and the night you'd sooner forget for others. Here's who slayed and who dismayed on ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thickleeyonce's big break: local plus-size model bags Calvin Klein gig The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Gold-digging has become a guilt-free 'career' for SA's young women Lifestyle
  3. Nail polish changes colour in the presence of date-rape drugs Lifestyle
  4. Why can't I use headphones or a laptop while my plane lands? Travel
  5. Colonel Sanders goes vegan: KFC trials meat-free fried 'chicken' burger Food

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X