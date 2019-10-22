The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

POLL | Do you see pink & white or grey & teal? The shoe colour debate continues

22 October 2019 - 15:47 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Followers of online retailer Asos are divided on the colour of these sneakers as some see pink and white while others see teal and grey.
Image: Asos/Facebook

Is it grey and teal or pink and white? Facebook followers of online retailer Asos are divided on the colour of a pair of shoes shared by the store.

The picture has gone viral on the platform and has received more than 1,000 likes and 6,000 comments, and has been shared more than 750 times as people seek answers.

Settle the debate: do you see pink and white or teal and grey?? 🤯

Posted by ASOS on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

For some, they have seen both the combination of grey and teal as well as that of pink and white. Take our poll and let us know which colour combination you see.

