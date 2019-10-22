Travel

WATCH | Hyena saves squealing warthog from leopard's jaws

22 October 2019 - 15:30 By TimesLIVE

Daniel Hitchings, a 22 year-old game ranger at Sabi Sabi private game reserve, describes an incredible sighting of a leopard losing its hard-won meal of the day.

During an early morning safari drive he and his guests were watching a leopard looking  for prey on top of a termite mound.

Suddenly they caught sight of a huge warthog emerging from its burrow and making a dash for it. In a split second, the leopard jumped on top of the warthog, catching it  midair. 

The leopard had to wrestle to keep hold of the warthog as they were almost the same size. It managed to manoeuvre the warthog belly up, getting a proper grip.

But the screams from the warthog attracts an unwelcomed hyena which appeared from the thickets and ran towards the sound of the squeals.

The leopard was distracted by the hyena, took his eyes off the warthog and loosened its grip to snarl at the hyena.

The warthog made good use of the opportunity. It got to its feet quickly, launched a tusked thrust at the leopard, and ran for its life.

MORE

WATCH | Leopard stalks and attacks sleeping dog

In a video that's gone viral, a leopard can be seen stalking a sleeping dog at a home in the city of Amreli in India.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Crocodile attacks leopard trying to steal its food

In the bush animals often try to steal food from others but this crocodile was having none of it.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

WATCH | You've got to be joking? Kruger Park tourist gets out of car to film lions

A video of a tourist getting out of his car to get closer to a pride of lions in the Kruger National Park has gone viral.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'We don't really know what it is': zoo adopts alien-like creature Lifestyle
  2. David Tlale channels his grief into creating a phenomenal fashion show The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'Rise and Shine' - Hilarious memes and videos in reaction to Kylie Jenner's ... Lifestyle
  4. Seeing double at Nigeria's annual twin festival Travel
  5. Number of tourists from seven of the top 10 countries visiting SA declines Travel

Latest Videos

'Don't panic!': Here's what you need to know about SA airlines grounding planes
What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
X