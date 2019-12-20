Behind the scenes of the exclusive launch of Carolina Herrera’s Bad Boy

Sitting in Madrid's Prado Museum after hours while having a fan girl moment with model Karlie Kloss — this must be a dream or the ridiculously exclusive launch of Carolina Herrera’s new male fragrance, Bad Boy.

Fronted by British actor Ed Skrein of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil fame, Bad Boy is a fragrance that aims to redefine the male olfactory family of fougere with a contrast of light and dark notes.

The launch kicked off with a private tour of the museum to see famed Spanish artist Goya’s most renowned works; dinner took place in a grand hall accompanied by theatrical performances and an interactive tasting menu.