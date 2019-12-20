The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Behind the scenes of the exclusive launch of Carolina Herrera’s Bad Boy

Our beauty editor jetted off to Spain for the occasion

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
20 December 2019 - 15:11
The launch of Carolina Herrera's new fragrance, Bad Boy, at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain.
The launch of Carolina Herrera's new fragrance, Bad Boy, at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain.
Image: Pablo Gomez Ogando

Sitting in Madrid's Prado Museum after hours while having a fan girl moment with model Karlie Kloss — this must be a dream or the ridiculously exclusive launch of Carolina Herrera’s new male fragrance, Bad Boy.

Fronted by British actor Ed Skrein of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil  fame, Bad Boy is a fragrance that aims to redefine the male olfactory family of fougere with a contrast of light and dark notes.

The launch kicked off with a private tour of the museum to see famed Spanish artist Goya’s most renowned works; dinner took place in a grand hall accompanied by theatrical performances and an interactive tasting menu.

Ed Skrein is the face of Carolina Herrera's Bad Boy fragrance.
Ed Skrein is the face of Carolina Herrera's Bad Boy fragrance.
Image: Getty Images

True to the scent's signature of duality, the launch ended off with a good old-fashioned night out at a hotel speakeasy club, Fetén Clandestine Bar, complete with tenpin bowling and dancing.

PARTY AT THE BAD BOY MANSION

On another evening we experienced a mansion party set up that would've made the late Hugh Hefner proud.

Filled with the who’s who of Madrid’s socialite scene and global media, the Bad Boy mansion came alive with DJs and a brass brand.

Guests helped themselves to eats from a decadent banquet spread, before heading to an underground private den where they partied the night away with Skrein himself.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Carolina Herrera's perfumers bottle the 'dark sensuality' of a Bad Boy

The designer brand's latest male fragrance is fronted by British actor Ed Skrein; here's what he loves about it
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

5 tips for choosing the perfect perfume

How to pick a scent that'll bring you joy with every spritz
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Y rock star Adam Levine agreed to be the face of YSL’s new male fragrance

It's 'quietly tough' says the Maroon 5 front man about Yves Saint Laurent's latest designer scent, Y. Here's what else he loves about it
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi on her new roommate, Miss USA, Oprah & the Springboks Lifestyle
  2. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  3. Three hacks for making the crispiest roast potatoes ever Food
  4. Fan of spicy food? Your love of chilli might help you live longer Health & Sex
  5. Charlize Theron on her mom killing her dad: 'I am not ashamed to talk about it' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk