Behind the scenes of the exclusive launch of Carolina Herrera’s Bad Boy
Our beauty editor jetted off to Spain for the occasion
Sitting in Madrid's Prado Museum after hours while having a fan girl moment with model Karlie Kloss — this must be a dream or the ridiculously exclusive launch of Carolina Herrera’s new male fragrance, Bad Boy.
Fronted by British actor Ed Skrein of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil fame, Bad Boy is a fragrance that aims to redefine the male olfactory family of fougere with a contrast of light and dark notes.
The launch kicked off with a private tour of the museum to see famed Spanish artist Goya’s most renowned works; dinner took place in a grand hall accompanied by theatrical performances and an interactive tasting menu.
True to the scent's signature of duality, the launch ended off with a good old-fashioned night out at a hotel speakeasy club, Fetén Clandestine Bar, complete with tenpin bowling and dancing.
PARTY AT THE BAD BOY MANSION
On another evening we experienced a mansion party set up that would've made the late Hugh Hefner proud.
Filled with the who’s who of Madrid’s socialite scene and global media, the Bad Boy mansion came alive with DJs and a brass brand.
Guests helped themselves to eats from a decadent banquet spread, before heading to an underground private den where they partied the night away with Skrein himself.