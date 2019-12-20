Mihlali or Zozibini? December's best & worst dressed celebs
From glam party frocks to relaxed summer looks, the holiday season serves up an array of fashion like no other. So even though it's not the end of the month, we've already been spoilt for choice with contenders for December's best and worst dressed list.
Here's which celebs are heading out of 2019 in style, and which ones should consider revamping their wardrobes in the new decade:
BEST DRESSED
ZOZIBINI TUNZI
While we're enjoying the summer heat on home shores, Miss Universe has been doing the talk show circuit in frosty America — and showing the world that even though we don't get snow, South Africans know how to wow with winter fashion.
From Zozibini's beautiful golden pantsuit to her ensembles teaming tailored coats with velvet boots, we couldn't pick the look we loved the most.
MIHLALI NDAMASE
Nothing says summer quite like a brightly-coloured maxi dress. Thanks to its versatility, you can wear one to the beach or throw on some sexy heels and statement earrings to dress it up à la Miss Ndamase. The voluminous silhouette of the beauty vlogger's red dress makes her look like a gorgeous flower in full bloom.
K NAOMI NOINYANE
The model proves that comfort and fashion can go hand in hand by pairing an ultra mini T-shirt dress with military-style boots and a cross-body bag. This playful athleisure ensemble combines several of this summer's major fashion trends and, as the stylish influencer K Naomi is, we're sure to be seeing this look on many of her followers.
WORST DRESSED
BLUE MBOMBO
The sunny hue of the model's outfit is not only draining, it's confusing — it's not soft enough to be pastel or bright enough to be neon. Add to that the slightly different shades of yellow on the top and the skirt, and it appears that even this dress doesn't know what colour it's supposed to be.
Colour aside, the actual silhouette is corny and unsophisticated. Add the gauche silver earrings and you have the perfect worst-dressed list nominee.
MBALI SEBAPU
While we appreciate that Mbali has tried the cycling shorts trend, the length of those pants is all wrong — they end way too far above her calf. They also look so incongruous paired with that smart white blazer and those antiquated court shoes.
In fact, the shoes are the worst offenders. They are so dull and due to their ‘soft’ point seem to be rather matronly.
Overall, this outfit lacks the glamour we've come to know and love the social media influencer for.
LEBOHANG MABE
Even if you have perfect legs like this Instagram influencer, you should still take the length of your skirt into consideration. It's people taking the mini dress too far that gives it a bad rap in the fashion industry.
Besides the frightfully short skirt, nothing seems to pair up with this look. The dress is summery and casual, as is Lebohang's updo. Her OTT heels lack elegance, while her earrings shout red carpet glamour. All in all, we're as confused as the outfit is itself.