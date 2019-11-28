American Music Awards: best & worst dressed celebs on the red carpet

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Lizzo in custom Valentino at the 2019 AMAs.
The red carpet at the American Music Awards (AMAs), which took place earlier this week, was alive with colour, crazy patterns and personality. It was a night filled with bold statement looks — some of which turned heads for all the wrong reasons.
 
Here's out pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers who were in attendance: 
Kesha in Versace at the 2019 AMAs.
BEST DRESSED

KESHA

Kesha's belted Versace robe and matching thigh-high boots are exactly the sort of thing we'd wear to the AMAs.

While donning a loud designer print head-to-toe could run the risk of being kitsch, it's been saved by some smart styling. The Raising Hell singer's jet black hair and layered chains were the perfect compliment to her bold outfit.

Dua Lipa in Miu Miu at the 2019 AMAs.
DUA LIPA 

With her shocking pink-and-black dress, cheeky heels and sleek high ponytail, Dua Lipa is giving us Barbie vibes — and we love it!

Thanks to its vivid colour and the giant black bow on the hip, this Miu Miu gown is 'extra' enough all on its own, so the Don't Start Now  singer cleverly  toned down her makeup and let her outfit do all the talking.

Lizzo in Valentino at the 2019 AMAs.
LIZZO

The Better In Colour singer looked rather delicious in this custom tangerine number by Valentino, which showed off her beautiful legs.

Styled with simple white strappy heels, white tear-drop-earrings and the tinniest mini bag you ever did see, the overall look was a knockout.

Ben Platt at the 2019 AMAs.
BEN PLATT

The Politician star gave us geek chic in this perfectly tailored ensemble which paired a green jacket with bold plaid pants.

We do love a man who takes a fashion risk while staying classy — many red carpet regulars learn a thing or two from this young actor.

LUKE WARM 

SELENA GOMEZ 

We can't decide if we love or loathe this monochromatic look.

Wearing a single colour head-to-toe is undoubtedly the trend du jour,and usually it's a wonderful choice, but in this case the ill fit of the dress ruins the effect. We wish the singer had opted for the gown in a slightly bigger size.

Selena Gomez at the 2019 AMAs.
We adore the touch of old-school glamour the diamond necklace adds, but we're not quite sold on Gomez's hair: her lob is perfectly preened, but the inward curl is ageing and defeats the purpose of the sharp haircut. 

Taylor Swift at the 2019 AMAs.
WORST DRESSED

TAYLOR SWIFT 

Miss Swift was named the Artist of the Decade at the AMAs, but in this drab green number she didn't look like she was in the mood to celebrate. Even a pair of thigh-boots couldn't give this depressing outfit the personality it so badly needed to lift it.

Jameela Jamil at the 2019 AMAs.
JAMEELA JAMIL 

Social media warrior, Kardashian-hater and actress Jamil offered us nothing new or exciting with this fitted sequined gown

The colour and pattern of the dress is dated and ageing, and while her pointy stilettos are beautiful, they made this serious outfit look even more severe.

Camila Cabello at the 2019 AMAs.
CAMILA CABELLO 

While we applaud the Señorita singer for trying to pull off an earthy and fresh look, her outfit is conspicuous in its drabness.

The colour is draining and the silhouette seem to be overly formal for the event.

Her messy braid and choice of satin heels don't help matters either.

SHAWN MENDES

Mendes joins his girlfriend and Señorita duet partner, Camila Cabello, on our worst-dressed list.

We're not fans of the way he paired dark purple and deep teal shirt; his suit is also certainly a size too small creating an overly-feminine feel.

