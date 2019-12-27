The 10 best and worst-dressed celebs of the year
Fabulous and disastrous looks from the likes of Bonang, Somizi and more
We will forever be in awe of our local celebs' beauty and talent. However, there are times when even the most style-savvy among them stumble in the fashion stakes.
It's important to remember that our best- and worst-dressed lists aren't a judgement of the A-listers themselves. Instead by highlighting standout looks, they aim to offer fashion inspiration for your own outfits.
Equally so, by providing constructive criticism about stars' fashion faux pas, they provide insight on how to style your looks without making the same mistakes.
With that in mind, here's a recap of the best and worst celeb outfits of the year:
BEST DRESSED
BONANG MATHEBA
With this Gert-Johan Coetzee number, Bonang shows that with star power comes the responsibility to be a risk taker and trend maker. She took 2019's biggest style trend — the monochromatic outfit — and amped it up by not only wearing a single vivid hue head-to-toe, but a bold print too.
NOMZAMO MBATHA
Who says you can't wear sequins when the sun's out? This look was a favourite with the actress's fans, who shared it far and wide on social media — and we completely understand why.
If you look at the pieces the celeb has put together they're all fabulous in their own right: that shirt minidress has an interesting collar detail and those Christian Louboutin heels have bows on the back. But by sticking to basic black and white, Nomzamo has ensured we don't lose focus on the pièce de résistance of her outfit: that OTT cardi.
We love her chic yet casual styling and natural make-up too.
ROLENE STRAUSS
Whether it's a casual event or a formal one, we can always rely on Miss SA royalty to show us how it's done.
“I feel like a pink orchid,” said the celeb on Instagram about this fuchsia gown. Fresh, flirty and feminine, it was a welcome contrast to the skin-tight dresses and overly severe and structured looks that abounded on the red carpet at the 2019 Miss SA pageant.
SOMIZI MHLONGO
Showing us that male fashion can evolve past the ever-present suit and tie, Somizi rocked this fiery asymmetrical ensemble that's part tuxedo, part ball gown on the Idols SA stage. The combination of blonde bob and masculine tattoos further emphasises the exciting mix of masculine and feminine elements for which we've come to know and love the celeb.
We cannot wait to see how men incorporate more feminine pieces into their wardrobes next year — 2020 is the time to embrace the new and daring.
SARAH LANGA
As mentioned above, the monochromatic look has been one of 2019's hottest trends — it's one that's appeared repeatedly on our monthly best and worst dressed lists.
In this, our final list of the year, we're happy to crown Sarah as queen of the monochromatic look. Time and again, the influencer has shown that wearing a single colour head-to-toe is anything but boring by cleverly combining different shades and textures to create exciting contrasts.
WORST DRESSED
JESSICA NKOSI
This ill-fitting green outfit makes Jessica look uncomfortable. By pulling in every direction, the creased pants are drawing attention to all the wrong places, while the sheer top makes the beautiful actress's whole ensemble look cheap. The only redeeming factors are her make-up, and maybe those shoes — but only if they were worn with an entirely different outfit!
ZODWA WABANTU
The reality TV star's Durban July look was rather hard to critique because, in order to critique someone's outfit, that person actually has to be wearing one. As you can see, there's nothing here but a couple of tiny pieces of cloth and 4,000 non-Swarovski crystals. We're willing to bet some of the horses who raced that day were wearing more than she was.
MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES
Mrs Jone's Durban July look was just plain confusing: is she auditioning to play a jazz singer in 50s SA? Attending a Spanish-themed dress-up party? Or perhaps competing in a ballroom dancing competition? The only redeeming factor of this Spanish mess was her sparkling smile.
ZURAIDA JARDINE
The truth is we don't even know where to start on the media personality's get-up, which reminded us of the Flamenco dancer emoji and made her look far older than her 40-something years.
Between the different layers of fabric, random cut-outs and plunging neckline, there was just too much going on with this dress. That's why the star should have kept her styling simple. Sadly she didn't, opting for gauche silver jewellery and a busy half-up do.
SOMIZI MHLONGO
Only a star as big as Somizi could feature on both our best- and worst-dressed lists. The Idols SA judge's love for fashion is inspiring; he never shies away from experimenting with new looks and for that we applaud him.
However if it wasn't for the red sequinned collar and Christian Louboutin boots, he'd be a dead ringer for KFC's Colonel Sanders in this get-up.