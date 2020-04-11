14 funny memes about life in lockdown only fashionistas will get

We're two-thirds of the way through the national lockdown which means you're still a week off from having the chance to splash your hard-earned cash at that end-of-season Zara sale. As a fashionista you're also no doubt feeling incredibly frustrated that you can get all dressed up, but there's literally nowhere to go.

You're not alone, but luckily your fellow style aficionados on social media have been coping with cabin fever in the best way the internet knows how: by sharing memes!

So forget your woes and check out these hilarious — and sometimes shady — fashion memes; they're sure to make you feel as cheerful as a colourful Jacquemus collection.