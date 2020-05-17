Could your handbag be a threat during Covid-19 pandemic?

With a striking ring atop her pink-gloved hand, human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu may be a fashion icon, but in the age of Covid-19 dressing down is set to become the new normal to reduce the risk of infection.

The new "less is more" dress etiquette comes as South Africans slowly return to the workplace, prompting experts to warn about the risks posed by accessories such as scarves, handbags and jewellery.

Touching these potentially contaminated items and then your face puts you at risk of contracting the virus, they say.

According to UK media reports, experts say handbags can harbour thousands of types of bacteria - making them dirtier than the average toilet.