Fashion inspiration: statement dressing in self-isolation
Just because you've got nowhere to go doesn't mean you can't get all dressed up. From saturated hues to interesting silhouettes, be bold with your wardrobe choices this winter
24 May 2020 - 00:00
STOCKISTS
Cotton On 011-784-0218Deer Design (http://deerdesign.co.za)Diesel 011-783-0882Thats It 011-268-6674Uniform (mailto:info@uniformza.com)Woolworths (http://woolworths.co.za)Zara (http://zara.com/za)..
