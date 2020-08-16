Pretty thrifty: Young Durban designer upcycles soft toys into cool clothes

DUT student Alexandra Van Heerden hopes her latest collection will inspire other designers to rethink the way they create their own textiles

"My mother always said to me that to be successful in life, you have to do what makes you happy," says Alexandra van Heerden. "And fashion is what makes me happy."



So, she enrolled at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and began to explore her unique take on design and styling...