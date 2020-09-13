The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Slogan tees inspire South Africans to believe in ourselves - and our country

Designers Tshepo Mohla and Papama Mtwisha are creating statement T-shirts that spark national pride and encourage inner strength

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
13 September 2020 - 00:03 By

The T-shirt is fashion's great leveller. Ironically, though, it can also sometimes be a great elevator. It's the most popular and affordable item in the clothing industry as well as being unisex, classless and worn across all cultures and nationalities. But spread a message across its expansive front and it's immediately transformed into the most powerful, most political item in your wardrobe.

There are plenty of references for wordy fashion and everyone from the style avant garde to the uninitiated are, at some time or other, prone to make a witty statement with their chest...

