#AfricaYourTimeIsNow: SA designer's cool slogan tees a big hit in the States
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Designer Papama Mtwisha's huge international distribution deal with Boomingdale's, a major US luxury department store chain, is more proof that it's Africa's time to shine.
The Port Elizabeth-born designer's signature unisex T-shirt and sweatshirt, both emblazed with the slogan "Africa Your Time Is Now", are now being stocked at The Carousel @ Boomingdale's Style Kingdom pop-up stores in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco...
