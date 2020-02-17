The incredibly touching story behind Zozibini Tunzi’s #TakeUpSpace T-shirt

When young entrepreneur Bangilizwe 'Bangi' Msikinya heard that Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi would be kicking off her homecoming tour with a huge welcome at Joburg’s OR Tambo International Airport, he had an epiphany. This public celebration would be the opportune moment to inspire some of the young women from his home province, the Free State.

As Msikinya works in the entertainment industry (he used to manage DJ Prince Kaybee), he knows that celebrities can be a huge source of motivation for young people. Splitting his time between Joburg and Bloemfontein, he also knows that the Free State is rather short on star power in comparison.

“Kids in Soweto don’t have a lack of inspiration around them; they see soccer players, they see actors and all types of celebrities. They know it’s achievable because they live amongst those people.”

He felt it was a pity that the Free State’s youngsters wouldn’t have the opportunity to see Tunzi as she’d only be touring the Eastern Cape, Joburg and Cape Town. After all, who could be more inspirational than the woman who famously declared on the Miss Universe stage that the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is “to take up space”.