WATCH | Sam Smith reveals they had a hair transplant as they share beauty secrets

Sam Smith has revealed that they have had a hair transplant in a candid interview on their beauty routine.

The award-winning singer let fans in on their beauty secrets as well as their skincare and makeup routine in a video posted by Vogue on Tuesday.

The I'm Not The Only One hitmaker, who came out as non-binary last year, took viewers through their tips and tricks to maintaining their fresh, glowing skin as well as their skincare and beauty journey over the years.

This included the topic of their hair, which the singer revealed had been a "touchy place" for them.

"So I actually haven't spoken about this before, so I'm gonna speak about it. I don't actually feel like I have anything to hide ... I was losing my hair ... about two years ago and so my hairdresser basically said he thinks it would be a great idea for me to get a transplant.