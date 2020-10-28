WATCH | Sam Smith reveals they had a hair transplant as they share beauty secrets
Sam Smith has revealed that they have had a hair transplant in a candid interview on their beauty routine.
The award-winning singer let fans in on their beauty secrets as well as their skincare and makeup routine in a video posted by Vogue on Tuesday.
The I'm Not The Only One hitmaker, who came out as non-binary last year, took viewers through their tips and tricks to maintaining their fresh, glowing skin as well as their skincare and beauty journey over the years.
This included the topic of their hair, which the singer revealed had been a "touchy place" for them.
"So I actually haven't spoken about this before, so I'm gonna speak about it. I don't actually feel like I have anything to hide ... I was losing my hair ... about two years ago and so my hairdresser basically said he thinks it would be a great idea for me to get a transplant.
"I looked into it and I went to Ireland and I have had a hair transplant ... It's nice to have hair," they revealed.
Smith also revealed how they developed their current skincare routine, which was partly inspired by their father and US producer Pharrell Williams, and shared the role makeup played in their life over the years.
"Makeup has been quite a huge part of my life, actually. When I was 15 - I mean, I came out when I was 10 years old - and when I hit 14-15 ... I started to really question my gender and started to really want to express myself in ways that I felt like I had to as a form of survival.
"And makeup was the way to do that ... For me, makeup just became, as I got older, more of a way to express my gender. And then last year ... when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my fluidity, I started falling in love with makeup all over again."