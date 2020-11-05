Mzansi in stitches over Mpho Popps vs LeBron James 'who wore it best?'
It's SA stand-up comedian Mpho Popps vs American basketball player LeBron James on retailer Mr Price's Twitter page and Mzansi is in meltdown mode.
OK, so, here's what happened ...
So, Mr Price pulled a 'who wore it best?' between LeBron and Mpho on their Twitter TL on Wednesday. In the two snaps, the two are wearing summer shorts and shirts in different designs.
The caption reads: “On our left we have LeBron James. To our right Mpho Popps. Who wore it best?”
On our left…we have @kingjames. To our right…@mphopopps. Who wore it best? #mphotweets #mrpricegoodvibes pic.twitter.com/M8MivhhMel— Mr Price (@MRPfashion) November 4, 2020
They even tagged LeBron!
In case you're wondering why the comparison with Mpho, he collaborated with the brand for their summer collection and is their self-proclaimed “minister of good vibes”.
Both men look good in the outfits but Mpho's pose is what had some of his Mzansi fans rooting for him.
“Obviously our Mpho is the king,” tweeted Tebogo Dawg.
“Mpho takes it with that pose,” wrote Annah_African
While some backed their own because of patriotism, others feared that it may spark another drag session from American Twitter — which is probably preoccupied with the US presidential elections anyway.
Mpho thanked fans for their support, tweeting: “I see you guys all laughing at my terrible attempt to upstage LeBron. Shout out to the real ones who voted for me”.
But, seriously, put SA first.
Here's why SA backs Popps ...
What kind of question is this, obviously @MphoPopps killed this one, look at how my man is posing I mean 👌🙃— D L A B A N E (@sandileh) November 4, 2020
Your pose abuti Mpho😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d1lHYrQQNC— KhanyiLindokuhle (@LindoKhanyi) November 4, 2020
American Twitter coming to this tweet.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/r2AIu0O0A8— CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) November 4, 2020
You really need an answer. ... pic.twitter.com/RyWmbVFuFo— 🇿🇦★👑 S'thembiso 👑★🇿🇦 (@king_sthera13) November 4, 2020
American Twitter will rip us apart pic.twitter.com/dI73KVJ4qN— Sihle Makhanya (@officialsihle) November 4, 2020