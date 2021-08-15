The Sabyasachi x H&M collab is inspired by the luxury of travel

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee describes the Wanderlust collection as being international with an Indian soul

For their latest collaboration, H&M has teamed up with famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to create the Wanderlust collection.



Mukherjee is known for contrasting traditional Indian style with contemporary design — something which is apparent in the pieces he's created for H&M. The collection mixes past and present through flowing silhouettes with nods to athleisure and glamping. It's all about boho-chic luxury, fresh colours and bold prints...