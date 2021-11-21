Why you'll 'feel like a million dollars' in La Perla lingerie, swimwear

We speak to Yolanda van Tonder of Le Corset, SA's only La Perla importer, about the brand’s range of lingerie and other items

You’ve been the go-to source for La Perla items for over 32 years. What has that experience been like?



I've been going to the La Perla Fashion shows and showrooms for the past 32 years, twice a year and sometimes three times a year. When buying such a luxury product it is important to see the items, and feel the fabrics and laces. You lose 60% of the feel and experience of a range by not seeing it personally. The shows are in Milan and we meet at the La Perla showroom...