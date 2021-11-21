New in SA: Peruvian swimwear brand Aguaclara with sustainable collection

The brother-sister owners, Liliana and Jorge Villalobos, tell us about their inspiration and why they chose SA to launch their entry into Africa

Swimwear brand Aguaclara has landed on SA’s shores. Their collection of bikinis, tunics, and dresses are perfect to go from summer terraces to evening cocktails.



The pieces of their collections are not just focused on timeless design, impeccable quality and modern sophistication but also support a sustainable approach to high-end swimwear...