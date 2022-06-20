×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

New Rich Mnisi x Adidas collabo ‘celebrates love, romance and beauty’

After global success of Homeland Collection, designer again joins forces with the sports brand for a second instalment

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
20 June 2022 - 13:30
Lauded designer Rich Mnisi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

If you need a bit of motivation to keep active during winter, local designer Rich Mnisi has just the thing.

After the global success of his first-of-its-kind collaboration with Adidas on the Homeland Collection, Mnisi again joins forces with the sports brand for a second instalment.

Still in keeping with the use of recycled materials and the designer’s recognisable aesthetic inspired by his Tsonga heritage, the new Homeland Collection features female-focused streetwear pieces and some of Adidas’s hero pieces such as Her Court, Astir, and the Adilette slides, all dressed up in a bright rose print that celebrates love, romance, and beauty.

• This article, from the June edition of Wanted, 2022, is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

