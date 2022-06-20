New Rich Mnisi x Adidas collabo ‘celebrates love, romance and beauty’
After global success of Homeland Collection, designer again joins forces with the sports brand for a second instalment
If you need a bit of motivation to keep active during winter, local designer Rich Mnisi has just the thing.
After the global success of his first-of-its-kind collaboration with Adidas on the Homeland Collection, Mnisi again joins forces with the sports brand for a second instalment.
Still in keeping with the use of recycled materials and the designer’s recognisable aesthetic inspired by his Tsonga heritage, the new Homeland Collection features female-focused streetwear pieces and some of Adidas’s hero pieces such as Her Court, Astir, and the Adilette slides, all dressed up in a bright rose print that celebrates love, romance, and beauty.
