Impossible is nothing in the Adidas x Rich Mnisi campaign
We chat with the SA designer about the collaboration on a collection of performance pieces and streetwear, including a nod to his Tsonga heritage
27 February 2022 - 00:00
adidas has joined forces with beloved South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi.
The campaign sees the two icons co-create a collection that blends the designer’s art of intricate colourways and prints with the sport retailer’s expertise in performance gear. This culminates in a collaboration that include pieces drawn from Mnisi’s bold silhouettes, prints and patterns as well as innovative sports designs, all using adidas’s latest performance materials...
