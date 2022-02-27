The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Impossible is nothing in the Adidas x Rich Mnisi campaign

We chat with the SA designer about the collaboration on a collection of performance pieces and streetwear, including a nod to his Tsonga heritage

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
27 February 2022 - 00:00

adidas has joined forces with beloved South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi.

The campaign sees the two icons co-create a collection that blends the designer’s art of intricate colourways and prints with the sport retailer’s expertise in performance gear. This culminates in a collaboration that include pieces drawn from Mnisi’s bold silhouettes, prints and patterns as well as innovative sports designs, all using adidas’s latest performance materials...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 4 pieces from Adidas x Rich Mnisi collection that will cost you between R750 ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Rich Mnisi on making the shift from fashion to furniture design Home & Gardening
  3. Designer goes viral for fashioning chic outfit from Woolworths shopping bags The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. How financially healthy are you? Use this calculator to find out Lifestyle
  2. Meet the scientist, influencer and engineer in the MasterChef kitchen Food
  3. Bushveld town in thrall as Tom Cruise choppers in Lifestyle
  4. Heart and humour meet in Channing Tatum’s directorial debut, ‘Dog’ Lifestyle
  5. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...