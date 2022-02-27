Impossible is nothing in the Adidas x Rich Mnisi campaign

We chat with the SA designer about the collaboration on a collection of performance pieces and streetwear, including a nod to his Tsonga heritage

adidas has joined forces with beloved South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi.



The campaign sees the two icons co-create a collection that blends the designer’s art of intricate colourways and prints with the sport retailer’s expertise in performance gear. This culminates in a collaboration that include pieces drawn from Mnisi’s bold silhouettes, prints and patterns as well as innovative sports designs, all using adidas’s latest performance materials...