Dress like a billionaire: all you need to cop ‘Bling Empire’ style
Loving the third season of the show? See how you can get the look
If there was ever a reality TV cast that loved glamour, at the top of the list would be the stars of Bling Empire. Beloved for their diamonds and drama, the Beverly Hills regulars can teach you a thing or two if you love eye-catching outfits.
As the summer slowly rolls in, here are a few style notes you can take from the kings and queens of bling.
KANE LIM
It's always about designer wear for resident gossip Kane. While he loves more dramatic pieces, keep it simple with earth tones that can shine through logomania-printed tees or shorts. This also allows for layered accessories to shine, something the Fenty ambassador pays a lot of attention to.
KELLY MI LI
Her love life might be filled with drama, but when it comes to what to wear, Kelly likes to keep it simple.
Try loose fits and light fabrics. Summer dresses cut short paired with sun hats are the perfect Kelly look. Neutrals are great go-tos but you can always spice up the look with pieces that feature geometric prints.
JAIME XIE
Jaime is never one to dress down and will always bring the drama when it comes to what she wears. Whether she's cooking in five-star restaurants or just hanging out, Jaime goes for outfits that visually take up a lot of space. Her look works best with brand-on-brand pairings, but you can always choose sculptural pieces with unorthodox design details.
DOROTHY WANG
Similar to Kelly's style, the no-nonsense Dorothy also likes an outfit that's not too fussy. Her approach features vibrant colours and neons that require little layering. Don't be afraid of flats and always look for stylish handbags to complete your look.
CHRISTINE CHIU
Christine loves to match her traditional upbringing and modern outlook with her style. While she loves racy cuts, trims and designs, Christine looks for ways to cover up for a sense of modesty.
The look is achieved flawlessly, so make sure to always have your beauty game on point. Don't be scared of eye-catching metallics in neon or gloss in cool winter colours such as midnight blue, charcoal grey or burgundy.
KIM LEE
If you are a fan of Uncle Waffles, you will likely appreciate the style of the fun-loving Kim. The look is only for the brave; match crop tops with bulky trousers or funky shorts. This fun female DJ look is popular and can be made comfortable looking with chunky sneakers or platform sandals.
For festive season fun, try colouring your hair — on-trend is copper.