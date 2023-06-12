Lupita, Thato Maluleka, Lea Michele: best and worst dressed of the week

You might make the mistake of assuming this is a Schiaparelli corset in the same vein as Kim Kardashian's 2020 metallic moment, but Lupita looked to artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala for this head-turner. The breastplate, shaped from Lupita's torso, takes inspiration from Misha's works that reclaim the shame she is often made to feel for her controversial creations.
Arriving at this year's Tony Awards set on a pink carpet and tropical background, her sleek flared pants and matching black velvet suit jacket made her stand out in a sea of ball gowns.
The star has also made it her mission to embrace a number of permanent tattoos on her shaved head and we can't wait to see what other intricate styles she will be serving next.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
While the winter chill is in the air, nothing stops our favourite stars from hitting the streets and setting them alight in the latest fashions. And with international stars embracing the sweltering summer season, there's no better time to see who had the hottest looks on their red carpets.
BEST
LUPITA NYONG'O
THATO MALULEKA
Now here's one style star on the rise we all need to watch. While he might spend most of his time behind the camera as a filmmaker and content producer, Thato is quickly taking over local red carpets and best-dressed lists.
Attending Rich Mnisi's 2-Million Icons party at the weekend, Thato elevated his bold style by fusing it with a fun conceptual look that pays homage to the famed colour scheme of the McDonald's franchise.
It must also be noted that he is one of few people in the world to successfully style the child-like MSFT boots in an outfit that complements their bulbous shape.
BEN PLATT
If there is one thing we can expect from a Ben Platt red carpet look, it's the blurring of gender lines through a striking silhouette. While it's often a miss for Ben, this all-black ensemble finally gets it right. The boxy shoulders are not too exaggerated and allow the cinched waist to shine. His toned-down beauty look also complements the look as it does not make it look like a failed attempt at being camp (as seen in past red carpet appearances).
RED CARPET TREND
CHUNKY SOLE MEN
Image: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Image: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
While local menswear stars have opted for sneakers on the red carpet, it seems their international counterparts are embracing chunky soles to add a touch of fun to their formal attire. This works with the androgyny seen in Ben Platt or Antwayn Hopper, as well as the typical suit and tie styles seen on Colman Domingo. For boxier fits or looks made from rigid fabrics, look to rocking the shoes like Jordan E Cooper.
WORST
LEA MICHELE
While she wows audiences on multiple stages, Lea Michele is yet to have a red carpet moment that matches her star power. Her Emilia Wickstead gown leaves very little to be desired for one of the most important red carpets to walk on the fashion calendar.
The designer has never shied away from striking colours with a demure cut and perhaps Lea could keep that in mind when selecting demure outfits for her next red carpet.
