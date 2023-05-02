Year in and year out we see A-listers and wannabes grace the coveted steps of New York's Met Gala Museum. Each year features a unique theme, with this year's centred on Karl Lagerfeld.
Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, it was a call for attendees to embody elements of the designer's creative repertoire. Over the past few years, designers and guests have often struggled to captivate fans due to changes in how stars are styled, the calibre of attendees and even the build-up to many of the carpets.
This year guests were said to include “the people that have known and loved Karl”, according to Vogue’s big wig Anna Wintour. But was this effective in creating a red carpet worth watching? No stranger to inspiring trends or an aftershock that ripped throughout the fashion cycle, how well did 2023’s theme fair? Let’s have a look:
Doja Cat, Gabrielle Union, Ice Spice: best and worst dressed at the Met Gala
Fashion's most important carpet celebrated a controversial icon on Monday. See how attendees flopped or topped the night
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
BEST
DOJA CAT
In reference to her name and Karl’s beloved kitty, Choupette, Doja takes on this sleek and fun look that blurs the line between glamour and costume.
The gown, featuring cat ears on the headdress, includes 30,000 Swarovski crystals, proving she and Oscar de la Renta go well together. The glittering gown has an ombré effect that is finished with feathers at the bottom, giving the overall look effortless, campy drama.
CARDI B
Many, including the men, tried to embody Karl’s personal style aesthetic and without a doubt, Cardi pulled it off best. For Karl’s iconic grey hair, she went for a 70s-style ash-toned wig. His commitment to shirts is complimented with a sleeveless version and black tie. Rather than fingerless gloves, Cardi continues with a feminine touch of opera gloves. The look was finished with a velour gown decked with bedazzling roses to honour Karl’s black suits.
The large pearl earrings are a clear nod to the designer’s time at Chanel.
GABRIELLE UNION
While the most obvious influences for Karl might be pearls, fascinates and tweed suits, it would seem Gabrielle went for the unexpected in a red crocodile coat and floor-length dress from Prada.
This seemed to be a nod to Karl’s playful reinvigoration of Fendi, where bright and bold colours were a must for the brand’s youthful customers. It was a great example of how to take on a theme creatively to stand out.
NICOLE KIDMAN
Considering the connection of the show's guests to Karl and the brands he worked with, it was fitting to see Nicole Kidman in a gown she wore for Chanel No 5. Shot by Baz Luhrmann, who was behind smash-hit Moulin Rouge, Kidman wore the pink silk tulle gown that was lauded by many at the time. After all, why create a whole new look when you've got something iconic?
ARIANA DEBOSE
During his meteoric rise in the 90s, when he established the new Chanel girl, Karl received a lot of flak for appropriating hip-hop aesthetics into the French brand. Joseph Altuzarra perfectly captured this with a silky yellow gown that featured a bustier resembling a sports jacket lined with fox fur. Much like the hoodies rappers, male and female, often sported throughout the decade. Tying this in were Ariana's white, dip-dyed cornrows.
LIL NAS X
Embracing his love of camp, Lil Nas opted for nothing but pearls. While sensuality and provocation are nothing new to Karl, it has its limitations, something Lil Nas challenges with this daring look.
WORST
ICE SPICE
It is commendable that Vogue has constantly attempted to stay relevant with young audiences by collaborating with brands that can ensure this. These have proven to be fruitful with the likes of Emma Chamberlain and may be the case with eBay and Ice Spice, who gave a backstage look at the event. While this honour is well deserved, the rising star's Balmain gown left very little to desire. It would have been great to see her play around with her afro or a more tongue-in-cheek outfit that would have allowed her to trot about with her handbag, a motif that has been part of her appeal.
YARA SHAHIDI
Yara is no stranger to looking exceptional on red carpets and this may well be one of her greatest looks of all time. However, it carries the ethos of Jean Paul Gaultier more than it does elements celebrated by Chanel, Balmain or any brand Karl has been associated with.
KIM KARDASHIAN
Rumour had it that none of the Kardashian-Jenner women were on this year’s guest list, but those who hoped the whispers weren't true were fortunate. However, Kim, who has been a consistent showstopper, disappointed again with this bodycon dress decked in pearls. The nude mini and white train paled in comparison to previous looks that have come close to breaking the internet and left an indelible image of the reality TV icon.
KYLIE JENNER
After turning heads (no pun intended) for her Schiaparelli gown at Paris Fashion Week, Kylie was another reminder that we would have lost nothing if the reality clan had missed out this year. While the look is great for her editorials or vibrant award shows like the Grammys or VMAs, this spoke nothing to Karl’s design legacy.
JARED LETO
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gucci’s lost charity case, Jared Leto, has become something of a tragic fashion tale. At least the beginning of one. While popping out in a cat costume (a fairly fun reference to Choupette), the reveal into an all-black cape, pleated skirt and loafers was his undoing.
Let's hope there is a fashion fairy godmother out there for the actor.
