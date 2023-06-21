Zana: People should check out A.A.K.S from Ghana who make beautiful handcrafted bags, MaXhosa Africa from South Africa for their cool knitwear, and Maki Oh from Nigeria who mix old and new in a creative way.
From Cape Town to Vogue Portugal: African talent rises to new heights
We speak to five South African fashion creatives who are taking over international fashion publications.
We have witnessed a wave of creatives from Africa take over the world. From Travys Owen and Chloe Andrea Welgemoed, to Eden Kassner and Denetric Malope dominating the global fashion pages and runways.
Joining the South African fashion revolution is photographer Armand Dicker, stylist Anthony Hinrichsen as well as models Lebu Ndlovu, Olivia Sang and Zana Sibobosi. The five stars took to the cover of the recent fashion bible Vogue for its Portuguese print.
In celebration, we speak all things African fashion with the international cover stars.
WHAT DOES THIS COVER MEAN TO YOU?
Armand Dicker: Anything is possible and that dreams can come true. My mom bought me my first Vogue when I was 13. I absolutely adored fashion. We couldn’t afford to buy it every month so it was once or twice a year. Ever since I can remember, I’ve wanted to be in Vogue.
Olivia Sang: This cover shows the results of persistence. I have watched Armand, Anthony and the rest of the crew grow and work endlessly to keep the creative wheel turning. This is a big success.
Zana Sibobosi: Being on Vogue means so much. It shows girls from similar upbringings to mine that their dreams can come true. It also provided a platform for me to speak up for women who've been treated badly and fight for change, all over the world.
THE COVER SHOT ONLY INCLUDES AFRICAN BRANDS, WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVOURITE THINGS ABOUT SOUTH AFRICAN FASHION?
Lebu Ndlovu: I love how diverse and unique our fashion is and how each fashion brand tells a different story through their designs. One thing that sticks out is how a lot of our brands are also sustainable which really sets us apart from fashion scenes across the world
Anthony Hinrichsen: My favourite thing about the brands is the storytelling that takes place within the garments. We are a country that has got so many different cultures, upbringings and life experiences. It is always beautiful to see that reflected in the clothing that is created, and to be able to feature them on a global stage is special.
WHAT ARE SOME OF THE AFRICAN FASHION BRANDS EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT?
Zana: People should check out A.A.K.S from Ghana who make beautiful handcrafted bags, MaXhosa Africa from South Africa for their cool knitwear, and Maki Oh from Nigeria who mix old and new in a creative way.
Armand: I am a big fan of MUNKUS, Mmuso Maxwell, and Tshepiso Jewellery. I adore everything that Thebe Magugu and Rich Mnisi do. I have so much respect for these designers.
Olivia: Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu, Adele de Jak, NC Nairobi, and Maxhosa come to mind. They are among a long list of many great African fashion houses to watch.
YOU HAVE ALL WORKED IN THE INTERNATIONAL SPHERE. WHAT CAN THE LOCAL FASHION INDUSTRY LEARN FROM THOSE SPACES?
Armand: They nurture and support their own in Thailand and Malaysia. The governments fund the industry. Artists are well supported. A lot of the Thai public wear and support their own designers and I wish I could see more of that here. I feel fashion and the arts often take the back seat in South Africa. There should be a lot more support and funding for art institutionally.
Lebu: To give new faces recognition and the opportunity to work. There is so much talent in our country being ignored because of the comfort of familiarity. There is a wealth of diversity at the disposal of our creatives.
AND WHAT CAN THEY LEARN FROM US?
Zana: They can learn from our rich culture, how we stay strong during tough times, and how we put a piece of ourselves in everything we create.
Anthony: The power of authentic storytelling. The proof in some of our creatives. Our designers who have made it to a global stage are telling their personal stories. Their garments reflect what they are going through, upbringing, their dreams and aspirations and that is why so many people are connecting with what is coming out of South Africa.
