Festive flavours to savour: The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland
This limited-edition single malt would make the most wonderful holiday gift for the whisky lover in your life
Looking for a special tipple to gift this holiday season? How about a sublime single malt that captures the universal joy of celebrating the New Year? Telling the story of Scotland’s world-famous Hogmanay festivities, The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland is the perfect dram to toast the arrival of 2024.
Not only would any whisky enthusiast be delighted to find this limited-edition release under the Christmas tree, but its stunning packaging was designed to provide a unique unboxing experience.
The presentation box is adorned with illustrations by Erica Dorn, who has created designs for some of the world’s leading luxury brands and whose artwork has featured in director Wes Anderson’s films.
Dorn's playful abstract illustrations are inspired by the historic fire rituals dominant in New Year celebrations around the world. “Though the fire rituals may differ from culture to culture, fire is universal in its ability to unite us and bring us ‘home’. Around its warmth, we gather our families, friends and loved ones to share past memories and future hopes,” she says.
Whisky maker's notes
• Aroma: Vanilla, butter rich, baked apple, baking biscuits, plum and almond.
• Taste: Soft velvety sweetness reminiscent of shortbread with that rich mouth coating, vanilla sweetness, with lightly toasted marshmallow, dried oranges, fig and cinnamon.
• Finish: Medium finish with sweet butterscotch and freshly baked biscuits.
• ABV: 40%
These graphics also reveal some of the distinctive customs of Scotland’s Hogmanay, which is celebrated annually on December 31. This includes the tradition of “first footing” when it's said to be good luck for a dark-haired visitor to be the first person to enter your home after midnight, bearing symbolic gifts — whisky, coal and Scottish shortbread — that aim to bring comfort and happiness in the year ahead.
“The colours for this presentation box were selected with a particular journey in mind. First, red for merriment, vitality, good fortune and joy. Then blue to remind us of a winter evening in Scotland, in all its peace and stillness. And finally, amber, in tribute to the sweet aroma of soft butter and freshly baked shortbread, which inspired The Macallan lead whisky maker Sarah Burgess in the creation of this whisky,” says Dorn.
Burgess drew on fond family memories of Hogmanay celebrations when crafting A Night on Earth in Scotland.
“It was an extremely personal experience for me, which took me back to growing up in our family home in Speyside, just across the river from The Macallan Estate,” says Burgess. “The whisky’s vanilla sweetness references the rich Scottish shortbread traditionally gifted and eaten at Hogmanay, while notes of dried orange and spice recall the flavours and aromas that filled our house through the festive season.”
“Encapsulating the hopes and dreams of Hogmanay celebrations past, present and future, it also conveys the unwavering human desire to spend special times with loved ones,” she adds.
This limited-edition whisky was crafted from a selection of The Macallan’s sherry seasoned American and European oak casks, along with American ex-bourbon barrels to deliver its rich, sweet shortbread-like character. With a soft, velvety mouthfeel, it showcases the skill of the whisky maker, and The Macallan’s commitment to craftsmanship and uncompromised excellence since 1824.
The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland is available online and in-store at selected retailers. For more information, visit The Macallan website.
This article was sponsored by The Macallan.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.