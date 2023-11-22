Festive flavours to savour: The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland

Looking for a special tipple to gift this holiday season? How about a sublime single malt that captures the universal joy of celebrating the New Year? Telling the story of Scotland’s world-famous Hogmanay festivities, The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland is the perfect dram to toast the arrival of 2024.

Not only would any whisky enthusiast be delighted to find this limited-edition release under the Christmas tree, but its stunning packaging was designed to provide a unique unboxing experience.

The presentation box is adorned with illustrations by Erica Dorn, who has created designs for some of the world’s leading luxury brands and whose artwork has featured in director Wes Anderson’s films.

Dorn's playful abstract illustrations are inspired by the historic fire rituals dominant in New Year celebrations around the world. “Though the fire rituals may differ from culture to culture, fire is universal in its ability to unite us and bring us ‘home’. Around its warmth, we gather our families, friends and loved ones to share past memories and future hopes,” she says.