The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Aria De Chicchis, 9, a hit on Big Apple catwalk

De Chicchis won the hearts of fashionistas as she modelled a top label at New York Fashion Week

18 February 2024 - 00:00
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

She’s had a front-row seat at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) since she was in nappies, caught the eye of Beyoncé with her keen fashion sense and now has made her runway debut at the prestigious event at the age of nine...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hollywood’s ‘bad guy’ Arnold Vosloo is back Lifestyle
  2. Your Weekly Stars February 18-24 Lifestyle
  3. South African model hits the runway at New York Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. He’s a government teacher, of course he’s going to do a TikTok video Lifestyle
  5. The king has cancer, long live 'The Crown' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5