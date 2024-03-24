The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Fresh and Feminine

Artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiére plays with airy layering in Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer collection

24 March 2024 - 00:00 By Yoliswa Myaluza
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 Show
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 Show
Image: Image Supplied
  1. Sunglasses, R5,799, Diesel
  2. Rick Owens top, R9,145, Mytheresa
  3. Skirt, R1,199, Mango
  4. Victoria Beckham skirt, R22,200, Farfetch
  5. Shoes, R13,999, Diesel
  6. Witchery belt, R1,699, Woolworths
  7. Shoes, R449, Superbalist
  8. Bag, R3,735, Jeaulia
  9. Foschini belt, R199, bash
  10. Simkha top, R6,316, Mytheresa
  11. Leather jacket, R4,999, Zara
5 of the best
5 of the best
Image: Image supplied
  1. Coach bag, R6,995, Levisons
  2. Luella bag, R799, Bash
  3. Bag, R1,123, Revolve
  4. Country Road bag, R1,999, Woolworths
  5. Bag, R1,299, Steve Madden

