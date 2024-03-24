We’re Loving
Fresh and Feminine
Artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiére plays with airy layering in Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer collection
24 March 2024 - 00:00 By Yoliswa Myaluza
Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 Show
Image: Image Supplied
- Sunglasses, R5,799, Diesel
- Rick Owens top, R9,145, Mytheresa
- Skirt, R1,199, Mango
- Victoria Beckham skirt, R22,200, Farfetch
- Shoes, R13,999, Diesel
- Witchery belt, R1,699, Woolworths
- Shoes, R449, Superbalist
- Bag, R3,735, Jeaulia
- Foschini belt, R199, bash
- Simkha top, R6,316, Mytheresa
- Leather jacket, R4,999, Zara
5 of the best
Image: Image supplied
- Coach bag, R6,995, Levisons
- Luella bag, R799, Bash
- Bag, R1,123, Revolve
- Country Road bag, R1,999, Woolworths
- Bag, R1,299, Steve Madden
Image: Image Supplied
Image: Image supplied
STOCKISTS
Bash
Diesel
Farfetch
Jeulia
Levisons
Mango
Mytheresa
Revolve
Superbalist
Woolworths
Zara
