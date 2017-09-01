Deli-cious ready-to-heat meals are a highlight of this Joburg food shop

The Leopard in Melville, owned by Nick Gordon and Andrea Burgener, was a much loved Joburg institution, well-known for its eclectic menu and the superb quality of its dishes.

They’ve recently moved to 44 Stanley in Milpark, reinvented themselves as a food shop and changed up their menu offering.

Gordon tells us more.

What prompted the move away from a sit-down restaurant?

We were looking for a lifestyle change. We've got three young children who are growing up fast and we were missing out by working at night.

Also, we wanted to focus on what we're best at, which is making food tasty, and explore new ways to extend our reach, without the overheads associated with tables and chairs and trying to operate inside the Friday night 7 - 9 pm crush.