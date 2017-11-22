Should coffee be classed as a health drink?

The later it gets in the year, the more hours per day everyone seems to spend nose to the grindstone. It's the last push before the holiday exhale.

And so, more coffee than usual is required.

Coffee, straight after money, is what makes the world go around. It's so essential to the work day that I can hardly imagine how anyone in the history of humanity got anything at all done before the drink became a daily staple.

That, surely, must be why theories are put forward about aliens building the pyramids: how could humans have done it without coffee? You may think that's facetious, but coffee has been banned in centuries past by governments for its dangerous ability to increase "radical" thinking.