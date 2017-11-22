This Joburg bar has private karaoke rooms *drops mic*

That little corner across the road from the Goodman Gallery in Rosebank, Joburg, has fast become an epicentre of cool for people who like cocktails but are too bourgeois to go to Melville.

In the past few years Sin + Taxes, Bar Ber Black Sheep, Bolton Road Collection and Coalition have all opened there to great reviews.

The latest addition to the team, Saigon Suzy, is hoping not to buck that trend.

Styled as a kind of artisanal version of somewhere soldiers in Vietnam would have frequented, Saigon Suzy slots in comfortably with its neighbours.

It's a place where one could easily imagine edgy bankers rubbing shoulders with celebrity chefs.

One's initial impression would be that Saigon Suzy is a restaurant with its hair let down, but as the night rolls on it soon becomes clear that Suzy, as she's affectionately known, is actually a bar with her shoes kicked off, eyeing a sturdy table to dance on.

The private karaoke rooms, replete with props and glass ceilings, are more fun than play-fighting in a jumping castle.