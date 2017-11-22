Food

Restaurant Review

This Joburg bar has private karaoke rooms *drops mic*

Breeze into Saigon Suzy for Southeast Asian street food, cocktails and a spot of karaoke, writes Yolisa Mkele

22 November 2017 - 14:04 By Yolisa Mkele
The decor at Saigon Suzy is as fun it's private karaoke rooms.
The decor at Saigon Suzy is as fun it's private karaoke rooms.
Image: Supplied

That little corner across the road from the Goodman Gallery in Rosebank, Joburg, has fast become an epicentre of cool for people who like cocktails but are too bourgeois to go to Melville.

In the past few years Sin + Taxes, Bar Ber Black Sheep, Bolton Road Collection and Coalition have all opened there to great reviews.

The latest addition to the team, Saigon Suzy, is hoping not to buck that trend.

Styled as a kind of artisanal version of somewhere soldiers in Vietnam would have frequented, Saigon Suzy slots in comfortably with its neighbours.

It's a place where one could easily imagine edgy bankers rubbing shoulders with celebrity chefs.

One's initial impression would be that Saigon Suzy is a restaurant with its hair let down, but as the night rolls on it soon becomes clear that Suzy, as she's affectionately known, is actually a bar with her shoes kicked off, eyeing a sturdy table to dance on.

The private karaoke rooms, replete with props and glass ceilings, are more fun than play-fighting in a jumping castle.

Southeast Asian street food is on the menu at Saigon Suzy.
Southeast Asian street food is on the menu at Saigon Suzy.
Image: Supplied

Depending on the night you visit, you'll find a DJ - but if not, their Nagasaki Negroni will do more than enough to loosen your hips and help settle the Southeast Asian street food.

While beautifully styled, some of the decorative touches could perhaps be viewed, at best, as caricature and at worst as culturally insensitive.

Mind you, that judgment would perhaps be better left to someone of Southeast Asian descent.

That said, Saigon Suzy is still a hugely entertaining place to stumble out of in the wee hours and maybe that's all that matters.

• Saigon Suzy is open from Monday to Sunday. For more information call 011-327-6596.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Jozi's best spots to enjoy a boozy brunch

Favoured by those likely to be found Instagramming their meals, brunch is becoming increasingly popular.
Lifestyle
11 days ago

Now you can drink your fave books

Master mixologist Domenico Delorenzo talks drinks trends and dreaming up literary-inspired cocktails for EB Social Kitchen & Bar
Lifestyle
10 days ago

Sip on some 'Giggle Water' at this Joburg speakeasy

Blind Tiger Cafe in Parkview, Joburg, has a winning formula with its Californian cuisine and Prohibition era-style cocktails
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Experimental cocktail bar set to shake up Jozi's drinks scene

Focusing on experimental cocktails, Mootee looks to bring a fresh, African take to cocktails.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  3. Vape flavourings might damage your heart: preliminary study Health & Sex
  4. Coup de Grace: was the idea of a Madame President the last straw? Lifestyle
  5. Is R27k for a smartphone Huawei robbery? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X