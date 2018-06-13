Food

RECIPE: Pizza empanadas

It's easy to customise these bite-sized, deep-fried pies with your choice of filling. Look to classic pizza toppings for inspiration

13 June 2018
Makes: 15

Pastry:

240g (2 cups) plain flour

1 egg

15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil

15ml (1 tbsp) cachaça or vodka

15ml (1 tbsp) salt

185ml (¾ cup) water

Filling:

Mozzarella (or use ham and cheese, heart of palm or shredded chicken)

Fresh tomato, sliced

Oregano

To serve:

Tobasco sauce, to serve

Method:

  1. To make the pastry, place the flour and salt in a big bowl and make a well in the centre.
  2. Add the egg, oil and selected alcohol, adding a little water at a time to bring dough together while mixing.
  3. Lightly dust a countertop with flour and knead the dough for 5 minutes.
  4. Place the dough back into bowl and cover with a towel to rest for 10 minutes.
  5. Divide the dough into 15 equal balls. Flatten each dough ball with a rolling pin.
  6. Place a full teaspoon of your chosen filling on the dough and spread evenly. Pinch the seam with your fingers (or a fork) to make sure it is closed.
  7. Deep-fry the pastries for about 8 minutes or until golden brown. Pat dry with a paper towel and serve with Tabasco sauce. 

