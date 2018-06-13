RECIPE: Pizza empanadas
It's easy to customise these bite-sized, deep-fried pies with your choice of filling. Look to classic pizza toppings for inspiration
13 June 2018 - 19:45
Makes: 15
Pastry:
240g (2 cups) plain flour
1 egg
15ml (1 tbsp) vegetable oil
15ml (1 tbsp) cachaça or vodka
15ml (1 tbsp) salt
185ml (¾ cup) water
Filling:
Mozzarella (or use ham and cheese, heart of palm or shredded chicken)
Fresh tomato, sliced
Oregano
To serve:
Tobasco sauce, to serve
Method:
- To make the pastry, place the flour and salt in a big bowl and make a well in the centre.
- Add the egg, oil and selected alcohol, adding a little water at a time to bring dough together while mixing.
- Lightly dust a countertop with flour and knead the dough for 5 minutes.
- Place the dough back into bowl and cover with a towel to rest for 10 minutes.
- Divide the dough into 15 equal balls. Flatten each dough ball with a rolling pin.
- Place a full teaspoon of your chosen filling on the dough and spread evenly. Pinch the seam with your fingers (or a fork) to make sure it is closed.
- Deep-fry the pastries for about 8 minutes or until golden brown. Pat dry with a paper towel and serve with Tabasco sauce.