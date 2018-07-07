Sunday Times Food Awards 2018
Which supermarket makes the best heat-and-eat butter chicken?
To help you buy the best, we put three ready-made curries to the taste test
08 July 2018 - 00:00
To help you buy the best, we put three ready-made curries to the taste test
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.