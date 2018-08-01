These healthy vegan sweets will help you 'stay on the wagon'

"I’m not a qualified nutritionist, I’m a regular Jane with a passion for healthy living," says Fria Hiemstra, founder of Fria's Superfoods, who uses health-boosting ingredients to take the guilt out of guilty pleasures like brownies and peppermint mousse cake.

She started whipping up healthier versions of her favourite sweet treats as a way to help herself “stay on the wagon”, but her products have now become a favourite among fitness fanatics and vegans all over Cape Town.

She tells us more:

How did Fria's Superfoods come about?

A few years ago, I decided to “healthify” the treats I enjoy most and then friends and colleagues started asking me to make for them. Eventually, I decided to sell what I made via a website and approach a couple of select Cape Town spaces that I thought would sell it well.