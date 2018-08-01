These healthy vegan sweets will help you 'stay on the wagon'
"I’m not a qualified nutritionist, I’m a regular Jane with a passion for healthy living," says Fria Hiemstra, founder of Fria's Superfoods, who uses health-boosting ingredients to take the guilt out of guilty pleasures like brownies and peppermint mousse cake.
She started whipping up healthier versions of her favourite sweet treats as a way to help herself “stay on the wagon”, but her products have now become a favourite among fitness fanatics and vegans all over Cape Town.
She tells us more:
How did Fria's Superfoods come about?
A few years ago, I decided to “healthify” the treats I enjoy most and then friends and colleagues started asking me to make for them. Eventually, I decided to sell what I made via a website and approach a couple of select Cape Town spaces that I thought would sell it well.
But with this whole experience I found that being in the kitchen – making treats and creating new recipes – is a huge passion of mine and I’ve been working hard over the past two years to make Fria’s Superfoods a full-time gig, to increase brand awareness and to get Fria’s treats into the retail space, which I finally achieved this year!
What are the most popular treats?
Everything we sell in retail spaces, so our Lemon Bliss Balls, Matcha Mint and Liquorice Balls, Sweet Potato Brownie Balls, Black Bean Truffles, Coffee Choccie Workout Bar, Banoclate Cake Cups, Peppermint Mousse Cake Cups and our absolute bestseller, the Snickers Cake Cup.
What makes your treats so special?
Everything out of our kitchen is fresh or naturally dried whole foods. We activate our buckwheat, black beans, almonds and chickpeas before adding them to the treats, or little works of art as I like to call them. And we add a high-quality, vegan protein powder by Natural Vibrance to make them even more nutritious.
Where can we find Fria's Superfoods?
Fria’s Superfoods can now be found at Wellness Warehouse Kloof Street and Cavendish, Spar Vredehoek and Food Lover’s Market Cape Town. Alternatively, you can order online via the website.
What's next?
Currently, I’m working on finding a nationwide distributor and creating a selection of dry products to service the rest of the country.
For a bit of fun, we’ve just launched our e-book and print-postcard collection of illustrated recipes – and a colour-in version for kids to keep them busy while mom is at work in the kitchen.
We’ve also created fun little foodie workshop experiences for Airbnb.
This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guide. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za