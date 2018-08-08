Sips that salute women who've shaped the Cape Winelands

GLENELLY LADY MAY 2012

Named in honour of May de Lencquesaing, founder of the Glenelly Estate in Stellenbosch and one of the most respected figures in the South African wine industry.

Tasting notes: This classically-styled Bordeaux blend is the flagship wine of this local estate.

Dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon, picked from a single block of cooler east-facing vineyards, there’s just a dash of Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc in the blend.

It’s a wine with an old-world character, favouring elegance and fine tannins over big, bold fruit. A fine tribute to the grande dame of Glenelly.