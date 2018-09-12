It's official: this Gauteng hotel has the best wine list in the world

Pretoria's Orient Boutique Hotel and its famed in-house eatery, Restaurant Mosaic, just scooped up an array of accolades at the 2018 World's Best Wine List Awards.

Organised by The World of Fine Wine, an acclaimed international publication, these awards are considered to be the sommelier’s version of Michelin stars.

Restaurant Mosaic beat out stiff global competition to win the Best Hotel Wine List in the World award. Not surprising when you learn its wine cellar is stocked with more than 75,000 bottles under 6,000 different labels.

It also shone brightly in the regional category awards. It was named as having the best long wine list, champagne and sparkling wine list, dessert and fortified wine list and by-the-glass* wine list in the Middle East and Africa.

South African's other multiple-award-winner, Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, is also based in Gauteng. This posh Sandton hotel was named as having the best medium-size wine list and best spirits list in the Middle East and Africa.

* Without coravin, an advanced wine preservation system.