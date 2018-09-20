Celeb chefs on the 7 braai mistakes most people make & how to fix them

Another advantage of brining is that it helps to keep the chicken juicy while it’s sizzling over the coals. You can then baste it with your favourite basting sauce towards the end of the cooking time, says Riffel.

MISTAKE 2: BRAAIING MEAT STRAIGHT OUT OF THE FRIDGE

Allowing your meat to warm to room temperature before braaiing it helps it to cook more quickly and evenly. This especially applies to steak, says Riffel.

MISTAKE 3: LETTING THE FIRE DIE OUT

“Most people wonder if their braai coals are hot enough. My answer is simple: if at any stage of the braai you’re wondering if your coals are hot enough, then they’re not hot enough,” says Jan Braai.

“There’s nothing worse than running out of hot coals midway through a braai,” agrees Justin Bonello, host of The Ultimate Braai Master. “Always keep a charcoal kettle on the go. That way you’ll have hot coals on demand.”

MISTAKE 4: BEING OVERLY AMBITIOUS WITH YOUR BRAAI MENU

“I want to eat whatever was braaied as it comes off the braai,” says Riffel. If you feel the same, you’ll need to work out your timings beforehand so that everything will be ready to serve at once. This becomes increasingly tricky if you’re trying to braai too many different things simultaneously.