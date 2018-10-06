Restaurant Review
Where to get fantastic Mexican food in Mpumalanga
After a meal at Picasso's Mexican Taqueria in White River, Andrew Unsworth understands why Mexican food has become so popular in recent years
07 October 2018 - 00:00
After a meal at Picasso's Mexican Taqueria in White River, Andrew Unsworth understands why Mexican food has become so popular in recent years
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.