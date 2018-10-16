Don't toss your cash in the trash: how to cut down on food waste

"Hunger kills more people every year than malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS combined," says the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

A fact made even more shocking when you learn that, according to the FAO, a third of the food produced worldwide is lost or wasted.

So this World Food Day, October 16, make a resolution to stop being a part of the problem by cutting down on the amount of food you unnecessarily toss in the bin.

Here's how:

AT THE SHOPS

Loading your trolley with tasty impulse buys is likely to lead to waste, so make a shopping list before you head to the supermarket and stick to it.

While writing up your list, check what leftovers are in your fridge and plan to incorporate them into your weekly meals. Over-ripe fruit, for instance, can be turned into a scrumptious crumble for dessert, while shrivelled carrots could be roasted or grated and added to a sauce or stew.