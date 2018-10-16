Food

Don't toss your cash in the trash: how to cut down on food waste

Simple shopping and cooking tips that'll help you make a difference this World Food Day - and every day

16 October 2018 - 12:42 By Staff reporter
Don't bin those potato peels, they make a delicious snack when roasted with sea salt and herbs.
Don't bin those potato peels, they make a delicious snack when roasted with sea salt and herbs.
Image: 123RF/quintanilla

"Hunger kills more people every year than malaria, tuberculosis and AIDS combined," says the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. 

A fact made even more shocking when you learn that, according to the FAO, a third of the food produced worldwide is lost or wasted.

So this World Food Day, October 16, make a resolution to stop being a part of the problem by cutting down on the amount of food you unnecessarily toss in the bin. 

Here's how: 

AT THE SHOPS

Loading your trolley with tasty impulse buys is likely to lead to waste, so make a shopping list before you head to the supermarket and stick to it.

While writing up your list, check what leftovers are in your fridge and plan to incorporate them into your weekly meals. Over-ripe fruit, for instance, can be turned into a scrumptious crumble for dessert, while shrivelled carrots could be roasted or grated and added to a sauce or stew. 

Why you should store flour & nuts in the fridge

Google has released new tips on how to reduce our environmental footprint which include handy food waste tips like storing flour, nuts and apples in ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Buying in bulk can be a great way to save cash, but it can lead to lots of waste unless you have a clear plan of what you're going to do with all that extra food. This is where your freezer comes into play.

Any vegetables with high water content (like onions and potatoes) go mushy so you can't really freeze them. But many others — carrots, corn, beans, peas, cauliflower, baby marrows and cauliflower — can be frozen successfully. Just peel and blanch them first.

IN THE KITCHEN

A lot of vegetable off-cuts are not only edible, but delicious too, said culinary expert Mary Rolph Lamontagne, author of EATS (Struik Lifestyle), in a Sunday Times interview.

Rather than throwing butternut seeds, cauliflower leaves and potato peels away, she suggests roasting them with sea salt and herbs to make a tasty snack.

"Carrot tops make a delicious pesto," adds chef Jessica Brodie. "Spinach stems are great pickled in a leftover jar of gherkin juice."

Brodie suggests that each time you cook a meal you save chicken bones and vegetable tops by popping them in a plastic bag and stashing it in the freezer. "Fill the bag over time and when it's full boil up these leftovers to make a tasty bone broth," she says.

Most read

  1. Poor Princess Eugenie! Royal wedding starts on a sour note Lifestyle
  2. IN PICTURES | The famous faces at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding Lifestyle
  3. Princess Eugenie spoils the fashion police's fun on her wedding day Fashion & Beauty
  4. 6 handpicked destinations for a tropical island breakaway Travel
  5. Who knew? The recipe for boerewors is regulated by the government Food

Latest Videos

SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans
Fists fly as taxi operator drives into oncoming traffic in Joburg
X