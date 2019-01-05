Belly of the Beast's ever-changing tasting menus delight Capetonians

Belly of the Beast is the name of an exciting new East City dining concept. Chefs Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn crowd-funded after selling their popular Welgemoed restaurant, Arugula, to bring their idea to life: a set five-course tasting menu, changing by the day, served to just 20 diners each evening. It’s all about sustainable, seasonal eating, the name referencing its no-waste, ethically-raised meat approach.

Once a bike shop on Harrington Street (opposite Lefty’s) the interior is now cool industrial chic, polished concrete floors, dark walls and an open kitchen boasting a wood oven, which Neil uses for everything possible, from sour-dough rolls to fire-roasting aubergines for the smokey baba ganoush that accompanied our bread course.

The chalk board is brief, announcing today’s menu simply as gemsbok tataki, curried offal, hake, pork belly and sago. The creativity brought to each dish is revealed as Neil and Anouchka present the dishes to each table, first the gemsbok, tender slices with corn salsa, corn crisps and smoked chilli mayo.

Neil has a masterly touch with the curried offal, the reality not in the least scary, delicate succulent lamb offal in a creamy spiced sauce on basmati rice topped with crispy onions and tomato salsa, it’s one of the highlights.