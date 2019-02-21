Food

RECIPE | Berry & macadamia nut lollies

This recipe is for creamy fruit lollies that happen to be healthy too

21 February 2019 - 10:24 By Daisy Jones, Kath Megaw, Phillippa Cheifitz and Jane-Anne Hobbs
Berry and macadamia nut lollies.
Berry and macadamia nut lollies.
Image: ‘Real Food, Healthy, Happy Children'

"Children love making lollies," says Daisy Jones, co-author the award-winning cookbook  Real Food, Healthy, Happy Children: the low-carb solution for the whole family. "This recipe is for creamy lollies, but there's enormous scope in lolly making. You can use freshly squeezed juice, the leftovers of a smoothie or a yoghurt/fruit pulp mix."

Makes: 3 - 4 lollies

Ingredients:

225g macadamia nuts

250ml (1 cup) water

45ml (3 tbsp) xylitol

250ml (1 cup) frozen mixed berries, partly defrosted

Method:

  1. 1Soak the macadamia nuts in water for 5-10 minutes to soften.
  2. Drain the nuts, then place them, along with the water and xylitol, in a high-speed food processor and mix until smooth.
  3. Add the partially frozen berries and blend until well mixed.
  4. Transfer the mixture into lolly moulds and freeze for 2-3 hours.
  5. Remove from the freezer and dip into hot water to release.

Nutritional value per serving:

Energy: 407 Kcal

Protein: 4g

Fat: 38g

Carbs: 12g

Ratio: 2.3:1

• Recipe and image courtesy of ‘Real Food, Healthy, Happy Children: the low-carb solution for the whole family' by Kath Megaw, Daisy Jones, Phillippa Cheifitz and Jane-Anne Hobbs (Quivertree).

Most read

  1. Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in world Food
  2. Waiting for an HIV cure keeps people sick, say SA's sex symbol twins Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | 'It was terrifying': Furious elephants charge, surround safari vehicle Travel
  4. Designer Karl Lagerfeld has died: here's what made him a fashion icon Fashion & Beauty
  5. The best time to check out tonight's spectacular supermoon in SA Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X