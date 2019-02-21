RECIPE | Berry & macadamia nut lollies
This recipe is for creamy fruit lollies that happen to be healthy too
"Children love making lollies," says Daisy Jones, co-author the award-winning cookbook Real Food, Healthy, Happy Children: the low-carb solution for the whole family. "This recipe is for creamy lollies, but there's enormous scope in lolly making. You can use freshly squeezed juice, the leftovers of a smoothie or a yoghurt/fruit pulp mix."
Makes: 3 - 4 lollies
Ingredients:
225g macadamia nuts
250ml (1 cup) water
45ml (3 tbsp) xylitol
250ml (1 cup) frozen mixed berries, partly defrosted
Method:
- 1Soak the macadamia nuts in water for 5-10 minutes to soften.
- Drain the nuts, then place them, along with the water and xylitol, in a high-speed food processor and mix until smooth.
- Add the partially frozen berries and blend until well mixed.
- Transfer the mixture into lolly moulds and freeze for 2-3 hours.
- Remove from the freezer and dip into hot water to release.
Nutritional value per serving:
Energy: 407 Kcal
Protein: 4g
Fat: 38g
Carbs: 12g
Ratio: 2.3:1
• Recipe and image courtesy of ‘Real Food, Healthy, Happy Children: the low-carb solution for the whole family' by Kath Megaw, Daisy Jones, Phillippa Cheifitz and Jane-Anne Hobbs (Quivertree).