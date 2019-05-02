Surprisingly wine isn't automatically a vegan-friendly sip. Here's why

For a product made of little more than grape juice, it surprises many wine-drinkers to discover that their favourite tipple isn’t always a vegan-friendly product. Whether it’s for cutting costs or shortening the production process, animal products are widely used in the wine industry.

One of the oldest examples of animal products in winemaking is the use of egg whites for “fining” astringent tannins out of red wines. Similarly, the milk protein casein is used to improve the clarity of white wines, while gelatine is sometimes used in both red and white wines. Perhaps the most bizarre agent is isinglass. Made from the swim bladders of fish, it is used to improve the clarity of white wines by removing solids in suspension.

Why are they not listed on the label? These fining agents are filtered from the wine before bottling and are therefore not deemed ingredients but mere processing aids.