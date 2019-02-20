International vs local: which wine offers the best value for money?

Recent reports that some imported wines might drop in price have had fans celebrating, but is it worth buying imports?

Rabobank’s most recent Wine Quarterly review reported that wines from some regions of the world are going to be more affordable this year. Generic wines from Spain and Italy are set to drop in price because of the large harvest in 2018, while wines from Argentina will be cheaper because of a devaluation of the country’s currency.

Where, you might ask, can you buy these international wines? According to Rabobank’s report, you can get a wider variety online than in shops. This does, however, come with a downside.

"In addition to convenience, online wine buyers search for uniqueness: products and an experience that they can't find in their local shop and they are prepared to pay more for it. As a result, the average price per bottle sold online is higher than in the supermarkets."