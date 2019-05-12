Soon you won't have to head to France to taste SA Michelin-star chef's food
Multi-talented chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is set top open a new restaurant, KLEIN JAN, in the Kalahari bush
12 May 2019 - 00:11
Multi-talented chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is set top open a new restaurant, KLEIN JAN, in the Kalahari bush
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.