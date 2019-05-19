Trading suits for fruits: meet SA's first organic pomegranate farmers
Laiken and Jason Cullen saw farming as a way to escape the corporate world and spend more time with their family. They tell us more
19 May 2019 - 00:00
Laiken and Jason Cullen saw farming as a way to escape the corporate world and spend more time with their family. They tell us more
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.